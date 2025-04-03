Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

