Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

