Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 570 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a twelve month low of $138.01 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The company has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

