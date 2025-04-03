Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 776,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 558,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 145,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $429.47 million, a P/E ratio of -205.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KELYA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 3,062.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.