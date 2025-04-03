Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 31.7% This Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $116.68 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,978,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,844,383,333 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,978,145.684532 with 2,844,383,333.32 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.38851062 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 677 active market(s) with $121,161,320.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

