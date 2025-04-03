JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,178,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the previous session’s volume of 230,777 shares.The stock last traded at $64.33 and had previously closed at $68.74.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $895.28 million, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $180,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

