JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 223.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.