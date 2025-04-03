JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.80 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.88 ($1.30), with a volume of 6847962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.40 ($1.37).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.17.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.