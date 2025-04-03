Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 304.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,023 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $149,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after buying an additional 275,606 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,603,000 after buying an additional 114,168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,487,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $251.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

