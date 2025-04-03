John C. Roche Sells 301 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $175.24 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 270,491 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130,054 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 123,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.