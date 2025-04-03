John C. Guttilla Buys 3,000 Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) Director John C. Guttilla bought 3,000 shares of Intellinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,860. This represents a 13.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intellinetics Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS INLX opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Intellinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellinetics stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Intellinetics worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

