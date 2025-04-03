John A. Crum Purchases 50,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) Director John A. Crum acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,743.75. This represents a 9.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

