JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 33,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Stock Down 2.8 %

JD.com Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,585,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.