JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 8,760,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 834,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
JBGS stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. 623,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.
