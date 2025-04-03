JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 8,760,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 834,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

JBGS stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. 623,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

