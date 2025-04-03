Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $49.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $500.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.