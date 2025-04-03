J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $165.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as low as $139.66 and last traded at $140.13, with a volume of 420435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.78.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.55.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

