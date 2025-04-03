iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.58, with a volume of 152990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,134,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

