iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lifted by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after acquiring an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $456,880,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

