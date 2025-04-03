iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,102 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 447% compared to the typical daily volume of 932 put options.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $6.69 on Thursday, hitting $182.44. 864,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,190. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

