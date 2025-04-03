iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,178 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.58 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

