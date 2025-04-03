iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 6.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $35,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,297,000 after purchasing an additional 141,211 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

