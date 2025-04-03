iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,005,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.85 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

