iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

