IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.12 and last traded at $56.46, with a volume of 111044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

