IOTA Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $578.07 million and approximately $46.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,707,948,285 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

