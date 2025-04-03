IonQ’s (IONQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

IONQ stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

In related news, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,375.07. This trade represents a 221.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,875.36. This trade represents a 82.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

