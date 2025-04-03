Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Put Options (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,468 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 374% compared to the average daily volume of 732 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 357,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 96,850 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,077,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 12.9 %

IYT stock traded down $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 352,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,126. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $572.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.