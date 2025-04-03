Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paychex (PAYX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently:

3/31/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Paychex was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $153.53. 2,623,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Paychex Inc alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.