Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paychex (PAYX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently:
- 3/31/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – Paychex was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “hold” rating.
- 3/27/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2025 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $153.53. 2,623,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
