Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 28,028 shares.The stock last traded at $46.87 and had previously closed at $47.26.
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12.
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF
The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Reasons Why Halliburton is a Good Buy in 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.