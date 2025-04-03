Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 28,028 shares.The stock last traded at $46.87 and had previously closed at $47.26.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

