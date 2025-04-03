Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $476.15 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.23 and its 200-day moving average is $505.09.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

