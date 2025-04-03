Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 27988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- First Watch Restaurant Group: A First-Rate Small-Cap Growth Stock
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.