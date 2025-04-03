Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 27988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 101,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 207,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.