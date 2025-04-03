Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $65,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after buying an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $620.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $596.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.71.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,334 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,325. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

