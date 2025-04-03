Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,334 shares of company stock worth $19,064,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $620.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

