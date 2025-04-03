Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.51. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Intouch Insight Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

