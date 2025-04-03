International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

