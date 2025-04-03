Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.49 and last traded at $105.15, with a volume of 41419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

