INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.25 ($0.57). 199,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 233,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.64).

INSPECS Group Trading Down 14.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £43.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.09.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.