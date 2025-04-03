Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells 2,681 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $78,204.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,182.12. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE REPX traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 82,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

