Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$414,322.72 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 34,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$414,322.72.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Mark Price Eaton sold 29,198 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$251,102.80.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$17.50 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

