Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells 2,816 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 256,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.45%.

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after buying an additional 521,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,659,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,340,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

