Insider Selling: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Sells £55,817.84 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Poole sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £55,817.84 ($72,481.29).

Jane Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Jane Poole acquired 54 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £151.74 ($197.04).

On Thursday, February 27th, Jane Poole bought 54 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($192.83).

On Monday, January 27th, Jane Poole purchased 56 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($194.16).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 280.90 ($3.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 289.80 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.66.

Direct Line Insurance Group ( LON:DLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Direct Line Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts expect that Direct Line Insurance Group plc will post 21.3365735 EPS for the current year.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

