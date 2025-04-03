Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00.

Thanh Chan Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$84,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,720 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60.

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.66. 3,258,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.88 and a 12 month high of C$11.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCP. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.52.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

