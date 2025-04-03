Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires C$28,472.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,472.00.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 25th, Mark Thompson bought 500 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,305.00.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Mark Thompson purchased 1,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,051.50.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$71.53 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$60.74 and a 52-week high of C$83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.