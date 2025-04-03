Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires C$28,472.00 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,472.00.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Mark Thompson bought 500 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,305.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mark Thompson purchased 1,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,051.50.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$71.53 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$60.74 and a 52-week high of C$83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

