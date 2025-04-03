Insider Buying: MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,062.16. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MKZR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,808. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
About MacKenzie Realty Capital
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
