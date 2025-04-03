Insider Buying: MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,062.16. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKZR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,808. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get MacKenzie Realty Capital alerts:

MacKenzie Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacKenzie Realty Capital

About MacKenzie Realty Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

(Get Free Report)

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.