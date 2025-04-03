Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Given “Sell” Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point restated their sell rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.43%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

