ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.57 ($0.03). Approximately 6,519,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 11,538,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.48. The company has a market cap of £10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
