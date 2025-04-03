Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Illumina worth $26,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of ILMN opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

