Ignition Price Down 4.6% This Week (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $81,794.63 or 0.99451656 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $66.86 million and $178,283.54 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,384.44 or 1.00168784 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,362.94 or 1.00142643 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 817 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.fxn.xyz. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 817.44495763. The last known price of Function is 84,130.43517985 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $155,570.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

