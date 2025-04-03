Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Issues Earnings Results

Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.63) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Iconic Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £586,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07. Iconic Labs has a 12 month low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.25.

Get Iconic Labs alerts:

About Iconic Labs

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.