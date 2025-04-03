IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,922.50. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $134,568. This trade represents a 70.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,213 shares of company stock worth $4,414,121. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in IBEX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IBEX by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IBEX by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 114,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $329.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. IBEX has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

